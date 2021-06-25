Cancel
Germantown, TN

Largest Single Gift In UT Martin History Announced

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin received the largest single gift in its history Thursday, June 24, when Melanie Smith Taylor and her family announced that Wildwood Farm in Germantown, Tennessee, will be transferred to the university upon her death. The gift will allow UT Martin to increase educational program offerings in veterinary health technology and other agricultural disciplines in the near future. The gift will also provide opportunities for UT Martin to collaborate with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

