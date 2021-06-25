Master Class: Yatsen Founder David Huang

To date, the oldest known fossil is that of a billion-year-old fungus called Tortotubus. The easy to overlook specimen suggests that this fungus may be the earliest land-dwelling organism on earth. Along with that, all modern fungi species can be traced back to a single organism. During the time of Tortotubus, only the oceans were full of life whereas the land was completely barren. So Tortotubus most likely paved the way for more complex rooting plants which eventually led to our much more diverse ecosystem. On behalf of all living beings, thank you fungi for making life possible! A fungus is neither a plant nor an animal, yet they are thought to be more closely related to us than plants are. Scientists have estimated that we share about 50% of our DNA with fungi. An important distinction though is that not all fungi are mushrooms- true mushrooms must have a fruiting body and must be large enough to be seen with a naked eye.