Master Class: Yatsen Founder David Huang

By Tiffany Ap
WWD
WWD
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHANGHAI — At 37, David Huang has in just five years built one of China’s most impressive beauty companies. A Procter & Gamble protege and Harvard business school graduate, Huang founded Yatsen Holding, ushering in a new era for beauty in China, one in which a homegrown company — with its affordable but value-driven products and a nimble direct-to-consumer omnichannel business model — is giving multinational firms a real run for their money. Topping over $800 million in revenue last year, this “internet L’Oréal” as some have taken to calling the company, saw earnings rise 42.7 percent year-over-year in its most recent quarter.

WWD

WWD

