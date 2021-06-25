Martijn Hagman, Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Global CEO, Talks the Challenges and Benefits of Digitalization
There’s no question 3D designs and digitalization have transformed the fashion business, but what are the challenges, opportunities and most efficient ways to scale it?. That was the topic of conversation between Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and James Fallon, editorial director of WWD, in a broad-sweeping conversation at the Fairchild Media Group Tech Forum.wwd.com