Martijn Hagman, Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Global CEO, Talks the Challenges and Benefits of Digitalization

This piece was written by Doug Hazelman, senior-vice president and chief evangelist at CoreView. Global businesses adopted SaaS platforms and cloud apps en masse starting last year to accommodate remote work better. This trend hasn’t slowed down as businesses transition to hybrid work models in the post-pandemic world. CIOs are so focused on making SaaS and cloud tools available to their employees that they haven’t stopped to think about whether people want them. The condensed timeline for tech rollouts is starting to take a toll on workforces as a Cornell University report shows 43% of workers reported spending too much time switching between different tools, up to an hour a day in most cases. This stat is alarming but is also a work in progress. Now, CIOs and their IT teams can focus on proper management of their cloud infrastructure to ensure they are streamlining admin operations, mitigating risk, and optimizing ROI on their tech investments.