In January of this year the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board adopted a permanent workplace standard for Infectious Disease Prevention: SARS-CoV-2 Virus That Causes COVID-19 (16VAC25-220). The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) has drafted revisions to this standard which now account for the widespread deployment of vaccines in the workforce. Specifically, many of the restrictions and requirements (such as physical distancing and wearing of face coverings) for workplace safety and environment will not apply to fully vaccinated individuals. DOLI has provided a 30-day comment period on the draft revised standard. The online comment portal closes at midnight on July 31, 2021.