Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)