TSMC's 2nm GigaFabs: Another Location Reportedly Considered

TSMC's most advanced process used for consumer tech is its 5nm node. Currently, the likes of Apple and Qualcomm seem to be hogging 5nm output, and we haven't seen any TSMC 5nm output funnelled to consumer products in the PC industry as yet (unless you count the Apple M1 processor). Until recently, you might have comfortably bet on AMD and Nvidia being among the first PC component makers in the queue for new and advanced TSMC processes, but "several sources" have revealed to Nikkei Asia that Intel will beat them both as "first adopters" of TSMC 3nm.