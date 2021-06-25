Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TSMC's 2nm GigaFabs: Another Location Reportedly Considered

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although TSMC has never formally introduced its post-N3 (post-3nm) fabrication process, sometimes called N2 (or 2nm), it has outlined rather aggressive plans for its 2nm wafer processing facilities that include two GigaFabs. The first 2nm-capable fab will be built in the Hsinchu Science Park, but it looks like the company may be re-evaluating plans for the second 2nm fab after facing water shortages earlier this year.

www.tomshardware.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

790
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Drought#Water Shortages#Tsmc#Focus Taiwan#Gigafab#N3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Related
Worldinvesting.com

Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said on Monday they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicised deal at around $350 million. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from...
BusinessPosted by
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Starts Manufacturing 1anm DRAM Using EUV Lithography

SK Hynix, a South Korean giant, has today announced that the company has officially started manufacturing its 1anm DRAM products using Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. The first product to be manufactured on this process is an 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM chip. Running at speeds of 4266Mbps, the...
Financial Reportsdesign-reuse.com

TSMC June 2021 Revenue Report

- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2021 was approximately NT$148.47 billion, an increase of 32.1 percent from May 2021 and an increase of 22.8 percent from June 2020. Revenue for January through June 2021 totaled NT$734.56 billion, an increase of 18.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Businesswccftech.com

TSMC Will Finalize Clean Room, EUV Contracts For U.S. Fab This Month – Report

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is rumored to be finalizing crucial contracts for its chip manufacturing facility in the United States. TSMC has laid out $12 billion of investment for the plant, and the facility is expected to commence mass-producing the company's 5nm chip process node by 2024. The company is busy soliciting its Taiwanese suppliers to set up base in the U.S. and begin equipping the plant with the equipment necessary for chipmaking. At this front, reports from United Daily News and MINEWS, which sources Electronic Times, suggest that contracts for some services such as cleanroom supplies will be finalized before TSMC's second-quarter earnings conference due later this month.
Businesstechnave.com

Samsung and TSMC reportedly to be producing Snapdragon 895 & 895+ in 4nm

Last week, Qualcomm officially announced a new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset but it seems that a successor could already be in the works. There isn't much information but sources report that there is a blueprint on the manufacturing process already for the Snapdragon 895 and 895+ chipset. According to a...
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Intel and Apple are first in line for TSMC 3nm chips says report

TSMC's most advanced process used for consumer tech is its 5nm node. Currently, the likes of Apple and Qualcomm seem to be hogging 5nm output, and we haven't seen any TSMC 5nm output funnelled to consumer products in the PC industry as yet (unless you count the Apple M1 processor). Until recently, you might have comfortably bet on AMD and Nvidia being among the first PC component makers in the queue for new and advanced TSMC processes, but "several sources" have revealed to Nikkei Asia that Intel will beat them both as "first adopters" of TSMC 3nm.
Technologywccftech.com

Qualcomm May Shift to TSMC’s 4nm Process for the Snapdragon 895 Plus

There is a possibility that Qualcomm introduces a Snapdragon 895 Plus in late 2022, which would serve as an overclocked version to the Snapdragon 895. While specification details are unknown at this stage, one tipster believes that the biggest difference would be Qualcomm switching to TSMC’s 4nm architecture to mass produce the chipset.
BusinessWebProNews

Apple and Intel Adopting TSMC’s 3-Nanometer Tech

Apple and Intel are already working to adopt TSMC’s latest innovation, 3-nanometer chip production. TSMC is the leading chipmaker in the world, manufacturing semiconductors for many of the leading tech companies. Apple is one of its biggest customers, and uses chips from TSMC in its iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms. Similarly, Intel outsources some chip production to TSMC as well.
Electronicsithinkdiff.com

Apple and Intel will be the first to adopt TSMC’s latest chip built on 3nm process by 2022

Apple and Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have been partners for a very long time. The powerful A14 Bionic chip for iPhone 12 series and M1 Apple Silicon are both manufactured by TSMC on its advanced 5nm process. Now, Nikkie Asia reports that Apple and Intel will be the first companies to adopt TSMC’s next-generation silicon built on a 3nm process by 2022.
Businessinfusenews.com

Apple and Intel become first to embrace TSMC’s most recent chip tech

Apple and Intel have arisen as the primary adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s. cutting edge chip creation innovation in front of its arrangement as right on time as the following year, Nikkei Asia has learned. The advancement shows how TSMC keeps on being indispensable to U.S. organizations’ chip desires,...
San Jose, CAdesign-reuse.com

Plans start for TSMC 2nm fab

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology has discussed environmental issues around a proposed expansion of TSMC's Hsinchu operations to house a 2nm wafer fab. The details of the meeting held online were reported by Taiwan's Commercial Times. The Hsinchu Science Park Baoshan Land Expansion Project Phase II is considering the...
BusinessHEXUS.net

TSMC secures 90 hectares for its 2nm chip factory in Hsinchu

While we cope tetchily with semiconductor shortages in 2021, various chipmakers have made huge investments to cater for what seems to be an inexorable increase in demand for these essential components of modern technology. Intel's ambition with its IDM 2.0 strategy means that it is going to invest heavily in chip making, and it followed up a major strategic announcement quite shortly with plans such as its significant upgrade to the Rio Rancho New Mexico facilities. Meanwhile, rivals like Samsung and TSMC aren't relaxing about their market positions, and last week GloFo announced a $6 billion factory expansion in Singapore.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Galvanized Structure Steel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Valin Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Severstal

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Galvanized Structure Steel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Galvanized Structure Steel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Galvanized Structure Steel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy