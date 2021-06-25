TSMC's 2nm GigaFabs: Another Location Reportedly Considered
Although TSMC has never formally introduced its post-N3 (post-3nm) fabrication process, sometimes called N2 (or 2nm), it has outlined rather aggressive plans for its 2nm wafer processing facilities that include two GigaFabs. The first 2nm-capable fab will be built in the Hsinchu Science Park, but it looks like the company may be re-evaluating plans for the second 2nm fab after facing water shortages earlier this year.www.tomshardware.com