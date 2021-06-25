One way to deploy AI-based no-code and low-code apps

(BPT) - The business world has been entertaining the concept of digital transformation for quite some time. Still, nothing directed companies to focus on it more than the physical-digital divide amplified by COVID-19. Recent global events have accelerated the need for companies to revaluate how they operate and how they provide experiences to customers. As a result, digital transformation is high on the agenda of many companies today, and adopting new technologies to automate processes is a crucial part of the roadmap. However, limited resources, technical debt, risk and change management are often significant hurdles to address.