One way to deploy AI-based no-code and low-code apps
Palantir and IBM have come up with a solution for simplifying the development of AI-based applications in the enterprise. Leveraging AI-based tools has become an essential piece of the puzzle for many companies in their efforts toward digital transformation—yet this adoption is still often a hurdle for many IT leaders. While 43% businesses reported accelerating AI tools during COVID-19, according to Todd Moore, vice president, Open Technology, IBM, 59% of IT leaders recently admitted that the new technology felt threatening to them, as TechRepublic recently reported.www.techrepublic.com