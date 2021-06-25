SPELLLING, “The Turning Wheel”

Your own personal BCTV Daily Dispatch. Someone to hear your prayers, someone who cares. Your own personal BCTV Daily Dispatch. Someone to hear your prayers, someone who's there. With much love and (for some of you) sacrilegious respect to Depeche Mode, welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's gaggle of newbies includes Manifest possibly going film, LeVar Burton looking to "engage" full time with Jeopardy!, a familiar face returns to the MCU via Loki, The Flash resigns "Big 3" for (possibly final?) Season 8, and The Wheel of Time locks in 2021 to premiere. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut and are definitely worth your time.