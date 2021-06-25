SPELLLING, “The Turning Wheel”
Oakland singer, songwriter, and producer Chrystia Cabral aka Spellling explores duality and expansion on her latest album, The Turning Wheel. Known for building imaginative worlds with dreamy synths, Cabral develops her sound by collaborating with 31 musicians for a record presented in two parts: “Above” and “Below.” The first side embodies tenderness and warmth, while the subsequent half takes the plunge into darker energies reminiscent of her previous projects, Pantheon of Me and Mazy Fly. Three albums in, Cabral leans more on her voice as instrument, uncovering the depths of her artistry.daily.bandcamp.com