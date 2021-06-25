Cancel
Where to Begin with Amenra's Dramatic Post-Metal "Masses"

Amadhia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in Kortrijk, Belgium, Amenra emerged from the widespread late ’90s Neurosis influence that produced post-metal stalwarts Isis and Cult Of Luna. Like those bands, Amenra soon honed that inspiration into crushing and emotionally stirring songs that transcended their early origins. Today, Amenra are at the vanguard of what was once called “thinking man’s metal,” merging subgenres like hardcore, sludge, and doom into sprawling, moody, and often devastating soundscapes. They’ve even established an assembly with like-minded Belgian bands Oathbreaker (with whom they share two members) and Black Heart Rebellion—among others—called the Church of Ra.

