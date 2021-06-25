Where to Begin with Amenra’s Dramatic Post-Metal “Masses”

The majority of extreme music fans know Neurosis, ISIS and Cult Of Luna as leaders of the post-metal scene. However, as with any genre, there are others lurking in the shadows of hanging trees and bubbling under the surface of the sea (which, as post-metal band names go, aren’t too shabby!). There are vast numbers of bands that post-metal nerds will point out have been missed out on. So, in the interest of exploring less-than-heralded bands and providing ammunition for your next pub-soaked oneupmanship battle, we present 10 obscure, but brilliant post-metal bands that should be huge.