This week we intended to focus solely on the Notre Dame offensive line and the job that Jeff Quinn has done on the recruiting trail and on the field, but Marcus Freeman and Mike Elston also forced us to spend a good bit of time talking about how ridiculous DE recruiting has been. We also did a deep dive into what Jeff Quinn has done well – spoiler it’s a lot – and where he still has something to prove as the Offensive Line Coach at Notre Dame. We also learned a very valuable lesson this week – don’t let Greg try to record the podcast from his car because it only leads to having to re-record the whole damn show.