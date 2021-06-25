Cancel
Business

Amazon Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr

Vice
Vice
 16 days ago
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Amazon has acquired encrypted messaging platform Wickr, according to announcements from Wickr and Amazon on Friday. The move signifies a major shift in the ownership of a popular encrypted messaging service. Wickr offers a...

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

