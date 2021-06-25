Amazon Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr

Many people do not understand the importance of encryption in our modern-day world so please indulge an old world metaphor. In a European castle, there were many mechanisms put in place to keep people out. Each defense was a mechanism to delay the attackers. The wall prevented people from having an easy entrance. Machicolations (protrusions from walls that have holes in the bottom of them) stopped attackers from getting to the wall by hurling things like rocks or arrows down on the unsuspecting victims. Many times castles were placed on hills or in the middle of a moat. This made it near impossible for siege machines to get into strategic positions.