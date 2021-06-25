Longtime Chicago Tribune columnist Phil Rosenthal on the state of print journalism: I have great faith in the marketplace for ideas and information
After decade-and-a-half in the Chicago Tribune newsroom, columnist Phil Rosenthal accepted a buyout offered by the paper. He joined a list of supremely talented writers including John Kass, Heidi Stevens, Eric Zorn, and Mary Schmich. Phil joined Bob Sirott to talk about the decision to accept the buyout, what he has planned for the future, and to share his thoughts on the state of print journalism.wgnradio.com