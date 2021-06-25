Cancel
Recording Academy reaches settlement with ousted Grammys CEO

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
The Recording Academy on Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan over its decision to remove her from her role.

“The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private,” the two sides wrote in a joint statement, according to The Associated Press.

Dugan was suspended from her role a few days prior to the 2020 Grammys after an employee accused her of bullying. She responded to her dismissal by calling out the organization for being a "boys' club" where she endured sexual harassment.

She had also condemned it for "irregularities and conflicts" in its nomination process prior to her removal, which National Academy of Recording Arts executives attributed to multiple "factors."

"Ms. Dugan’s consistent management deficiencies and failures, and other factors. All of this led the elected leaders of the Academy to conclude that it was in the best interests of the Academy to move on," the organization wrote in a letter.

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono's charity organization, was the first woman to serve as president and CEO of the Recording Academy, the AP reported.

The organization recently announced that Harvey Mason Jr., who served as its interim leader, would become its official CEO. Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay were also named as co-presidents of the organization this week, the AP reported.

