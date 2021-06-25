New York adding 'X' gender option to government IDs

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law on Thursday that adds an “X” gender option to government IDs in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed a law on Thursday that adds an “X” gender option to government IDs in New York.

“New York State is the progressive capital of the nation. I believe that. My father believed that before me. It's our legacy,” Cuomo said.

Taking effect in 180 days, the Gender Recognition Act will enable residents to designate their sex for their driver’s licenses and birth certificates as “female,” “male,” or “X.” The “X” indicates nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other genders.

“The Gender Recognition Act won’t just allow people to access accurate identity documents,” New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said. “It will bring an end to the government-sanctioned stigma, red tape and discrimination that has accompanied New Yorkers seeking identity documents that reflect who they are for far too long.”

