Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Sherman Phoenix reopens, air travel industry updates: MBJ Podcast #114

By Sari Lesk
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Visitors are now welcome back to the Sherman Phoenix, which has launched a nonprofit arm as part of its growth. JoAnne Sabir, one of the developers of the Sherman Phoenix, joined the Milwaukee Business Journal podcast this week to talk about the entrepreneurial and wellness hub’s reopening. The development in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood closed early in the pandemic and reopened to the public this month.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherman Phoenix#Mbj Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Podcast
Related
Wauwatosa, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Wauwatosa's Zywave buys IBQ Systems to 'significantly expand' insurance carrier inventory

Cloud-based insurance software provider Zywave Inc. has purchased Spokane, Washington-based IBQ Systems, a provider of comparative rating technology for personal insurance lines, according to a recent announcement. The deal is the latest move in Zywave's recent acquisition spree. IBQ Systems is the seventh company that Wauwatosa-based Zywave has acquired in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy