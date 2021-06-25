Cancel
Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

By HALELUYA HADERO
Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReeling from massive cutbacks in volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and grappling with high construction costs, Habitat for Humanity leaders would be the first to admit they’re struggling. The past year has felt like one punch after the other, they say. First hit: Habitat's local affiliates had to limit volunteers...

