Minneapolis, MN

6 must-try burgers from Twin Cities restaurants

By Rick Nelson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddress: 1315 NE. Tyler St. (Bauhaus Brew Labs), Mpls., instagram.com/animalesburgerco. Open 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-8:30 p.m. Sat. (Note: closed June 30-July 3.) Burger: After drawing mammoth crowds to occasional burger pop-ups at his Animales Barbeque Co., chef/owner Jon Wipfli decided to build a second truck that's devoted to burgers. Truly impressive burgers. The premium beef is from Peterson Craftsman Meats in Osceola, Wis. (get used to seeing that farm's name), and the patties are smashed into the griddle and cooked until they develop all kinds of crispy, flavor-packed char. There's an ideal beef-bread ratio. A massive, fully equipped commissary kitchen allows bakers Amber Wedell and Frank Carollo the opportunity to produce, by hand, beautiful milk-enriched buns — nearly 2,000 per week. They're swiped with lard (the premium fat is fortified with a dash of toasted and ground peppers), and that extra-indulgent touch forges a tantalizingly delicate toastiness. The cheese is a classic white American, and the slightly sweet pickles add just the right note of acidic crunch. "We tried to take all the staples of what makes a good burger, and then do them in the best possible way," said Wipfli. "We're going for simplicity."

