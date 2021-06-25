Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

By HALELUYA HADERO
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTLnq_0af7EWDc00

Reeling from massive cutbacks in volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and grappling with high construction costs, Habitat for Humanity leaders would be the first to admit they’re struggling.

The past year has felt like one punch after the other, they say. First hit: Habitat's local affiliates had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to fork over more money to hire contractors. Second hit: Revenue was dented by temporary closures of ReStores, the reuse stores operated by local Habitat organizations. The third: Construction delays caused by pandemic-induced kinks in the supply chain, which make affiliates wait longer for supplies.

What could have been the knockout blow was the spike in construction costs. Lumber prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders, increased by more than 300% since April 2020. Demand for new homes, as well as demand for supplies for renovation projects and other factors, also kept costs high, experts say. Prices have come down in recent weeks, but they are still significantly higher than before the pandemic.

Morgan Pfaff, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, which operates in rural Baraboo, Wisconsin, said the group had to cancel the second house it was going to build this year because it just can't afford it. The one house they are building is costing more because it doesn't have enough volunteers. “It’s going to be, at least, an additional $13,000 of contracted labor that we hadn’t budgeted for," Pfaff said. "Then you add in the cost of materials, and it’s really upside down.”

Faced with challenges on all sides, Habitat's network of independent, locally run affiliates are trying to cope with increased costs by taking out loans, increasing fundraising and using alternative construction materials, among other things. Some affiliates are using materials local stores helped them stockpile before the price hikes went into effect. Now, in the midst of the surges, officials say donors are also stepping up.

In each of the past three years, the nonprofit has built an average of 3,000 new homes in the U.S. It continues to be one of the top affordable homebuilders in the country, despite a 4% drop so far this year compared to 2019, according to Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International. However, experts say its work — and the work of other housing nonprofits — can't solve the shortage of nearly 7 million affordable homes in America alone.

Habitat received about $1.5 billion in contributions and other in-kind gifts throughout its network, according to the organization’s annual report for fiscal year 2019, which shows the latest figures without the impact of the pandemic. Those gifts, coupled with federal grants, help affiliates subsidize mortgages for Habitat homes, which families build alongside volunteers and pay off through a no-interest mortgage that cannot exceed 30% of the homeowners' monthly income.

“One of the challenges facing Habitat is that a lot of affiliates are working with families who were previously approved for a finance package that did not account for these increased costs,” said Nancy Lee, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity South Carolina, which oversees 29 local affiliates in the state.

“As the cost to build increases, we’re seeing a lot of affiliates absorbing that financial burden themselves,” she added. “That is not a sustainable approach, and the ramifications we’re seeing in South Carolina include affiliates having to consider either slowing down anticipated build schedules and/or finding alternative ways to overcome the price increases, if this situation persists.”

Another reason Habitat homes are affordable is because the affiliates get materials for free or at a low-cost from Habitat for Humanity International’s corporate partners. But, the affiliates still have to make purchases at a market rate. Burdened by the recent cost spikes, some are now focusing more on home repairs instead of new construction, said Goolsby.

“Our affiliates are quite innovative as well, some of them are using substitute materials where it’s allowed,” Goolsby said. For example, instead of using wood-based exterior sheathing for homes, some are considering a shift to rigid board insulation, which is made of foam.

Others chose not to change their building model to counteract the lumber prices and will continue to absorb the costs. One such affiliate, Tennessee’s Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, will begin to pass an 8% increase onto homeowners for future builds, said Rob Selkow, its executive director. Even with the hikes, he notes most of the future recipient families will fall in the same low-income bracket.

Since the Habitat affiliates operate independently, it’s unclear how many will pass more costs on to homeowners. Lee, of South Carolina, says some affiliates base a home's sale price on their total out-of-pocket expenses, which could price out some families. That’s a scenario they want to avoid, she said.

In South Carolina, affiliates are absorbing much of the extra cost through forgivable second mortgages. Those typically aren’t paid back to the affiliates unless a family moves, or sells the home they've purchased before paying off their first mortgage, according to Lee.

All of this has contributed to construction setbacks. Habitat for Humanity International, which expects high construction costs to be sustained, says it will “continue to look at how production has been affected, and identify and manage risks to affordable home construction.”

Aware of the challenges, individual donors have stepped up their giving to the umbrella organization, which has been able to provide grants to struggling affiliates, Goolsby says. Some have also been getting more funding from local community foundations.

“You know what's going through my head right now? Staying alive. We’re working hard on staying alive,” said Virginia Ohler, the executive director of the West Tuality Habitat for Humanity in Forest Grove, Oregon. Her affiliate has been spending more time fundraising. It has also borrowed money and stockpiled on construction materials.

“Some of our local suppliers have been extremely helpful to us, and they’ve worked with us to help mitigate costs,” she said. “But, you can’t buy a year’s worth of materials ahead of time. So at some point, it’ll catch up with us.”

Though there are challenges left and right, the recent decrease in lumber prices is one bright spot. Habitat for Humanity International also lifted its recommended guidance on volunteer usage earlier this month, which could soon start saving affiliates labor costs.

But the price hikes, nonprofits say, have extended beyond the cost of basic construction. Lee Jeter, Sr., executive director of the Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana, an affiliate of the Georgia-based housing nonprofit The Fuller Center for Housing, says his office has also seen an increase in their payments of property and liability insurance.

The increase is “really going to cost us, as a non-profit, to relook our whole portfolio and how we conduct business,” he said. “With all of these increasing costs, how do we continue to maintain the same quality of service that we provide to our clients without placing ourselves in a financial hardship? Those are hard questions.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Construction
Related
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

After the Florida building collapse, condos struggle to fund big repairs

Condo owners are facing a financial reckoning in the wake of the building collapse in Surfside, Fla., that killed at least 86 people and left more than 40 unaccounted for. Across the country, residents and board members are discovering that they haven't set aside enough money to pay for major repairs, like aging roofs. This funding crunch is rattling developers and property owners, and could increase housing costs for millions of Americans, who often view condominiums as a low-stress, lower-cost alternative to single family homes.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity works to overcome challenges

A recent spike in construction costs is the latest in a line of challenges Habitat for Humanity is working to overcome. Even so, leaders say things are looking up, but add that volunteers and donations are an important factor in continued success. At Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, there have...
Faribault County, MNFaribault County Register

Habitat for Humanity setting foundations to build again

The world retreated into its shell during the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity are struggling to drag it back out again to resume their do-gooding. Staci Thompson, executive director of the Martin-Faribault County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, shares the past year has stripped the...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Habitat for Humanity, Marion County Community Services looking for homeowners in need

The Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is looking for homeowners in Marion County who are in need. The program is designed to assist homeowners with needed repairs or to address health, safety, and code issues in the home. The program does not cover cosmetic changes or repairs. Assistance is provided in the form of a zero-interest, deferred payment loan, forgivable after 15 to 20 years.
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Habitat for Humanity plans to build affordable units in Rifle

A nonprofit organization is looking to build an 18-unit development in Rifle. Habitat for Humanity approached the Rifle City Council in June, requesting that the city approve fee waivers for several specific development fees, including water, wastewater and parkland fees, among others. Building plans for the site, a 2-acre lot...
New Holstein, WIseehafernews.com

Habitat for Humanity Builds in New Holstein

Habitat for Humanity is building a house in New Holstein, and the lead corporate sponsor is Amerequip, a major employer in that city. The build is a project of the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for humanity, and Amerequip is providing all the volunteer labor for the build. Construction work...
Constructionnerej.com

Construction costs spike, but hope is on the way - by Daniel Calano

Have you been reading up on the cost of construction materials through the roof? How could you miss it!. For example, two by fours, the bedrock of house construction, has gone from around $3 per 8’ board to $8 per board, about 200 to 300% increase. Steel and copper increases have been less, but not by much. On the anecdotal side, an architect friend told me that three of his shovel-ready jobs were canceled due to construction costs. The owners were anxious to get going, until they saw the house price, which was an unbelievable 300% increase. As a hedge, about half of the builders indicate they are adding “escalation clauses” to their sales price because of rising costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Coles County Habitat for Humanity gets $5K grant from Ameren Illinois

CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 Ameren Illinois grant to help construct a home for its 41st partner family. The funds will go toward building a four-bedroom home in Charleston for the Daniels family, a family of eight. The building is set to be ready in September.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $15,000 and use the...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Wells Fargo donates to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights will receive $15,000 as one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo. Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights will use its grant to build wheelchair ramps and renovate a Habitat house in Minot. “Until we raise the funds to build a...
Kingsford, MIMining Journal

Habitat faces challenges with high material costs, limited volunteers

KINGSFORD — The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, like others in the organization across the country, says it’s struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in terms of soaring material costs and fewer volunteers. Nancy Pellegrini, director of the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity in Kingsford, estimated prices...
Bemidji, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Bemidji homeowner thankful for opportunities Habitat for Humanity offered her

“I was a single mom at the time,” Gibson said. “I finished school two years earlier, so I had more of a career and a stable income. We were renting an apartment. It was way out of my means. We lived on the second floor, there was nowhere for my kids to run and play. It was to the point where I was hanging my laundry in the kitchen to save money.”
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Habitat for Humanity is accepting homeowner applications

The application window for becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner is now open, and will be open through July 8th. Applicants are asked to complete the entire form, as well as include a recent bank statement and three most recent paystubs. Completed applications can be downloaded here, and once completed...
Waukesha County, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Habitat for Humanity sees continued pandemic hurdles

WAUKESHA — Providing affordable housing to low-income families has become a bit challenging due to COVID-19 pandemic hurdles. But the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County and affiliates throughout the country are working through those challenges to continue their mission. Material costs, issues with the supply chain, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy