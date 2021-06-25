Wait, Is Jared Padalecki Upset Jensen Ackles Is Reviving ‘Supernatural’?!
Jared Padalecki recently reacted to the news his former co-star Jensen Ackles is reviving Supernatural. Unfortunately, multiple news outlets are reporting it wasn't a very happy reaction. Turns out, Jared Padalecki seemingly found out about the revival at the same time as fans. And, he's less than thrilled about it. Now, there are a few questions Supernatural fans have. Why is Jared Padalecki so upset with Jensen Ackles? And, is he really upset, or is this just a rumor being reported?