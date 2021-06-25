Cancel
Wait, Is Jared Padalecki Upset Jensen Ackles Is Reviving ‘Supernatural’?!

Jared Padalecki recently reacted to the news his former co-star Jensen Ackles is reviving Supernatural. Unfortunately, multiple news outlets are reporting it wasn’t a very happy reaction. Turns out, Jared Padalecki seemingly found out about the revival at the same time as fans. And, he’s less than thrilled about it. Now, there are a few questions Supernatural fans have. Why is Jared Padalecki so upset with Jensen Ackles? And, is he really upset, or is this just a rumor being reported?

Sometimes it’s hard to know what’s a joke and what’s for real when it comes to actors and their reactions, but many people were thinking that Jared Padalecki’s comment about not being included in the Supernatural prequel that’s heading to the CW was a little more than a joke. When he insisted that no, they weren’t people became even more confused since it had already been stated that both Jensen and Jared would be headed back for the prequel, which would feature their parents and would show how everything got started with the Winchesters and their overall quest. Trying to sort out whether or not Jared was being real with his comments has a lot of people thinking that he’s being genuine and knew nothing about the fact that he wasn’t in the prequel and others claiming that it’s a joke and that people are being had left and right. Trying to sort this out is kind of a headache to be certain since, on one hand, it’s not above any actor to misdirect the audience in this manner since it could be a buildup to a surprise reveal. On the other hand, if it is genuine then it could have been that Padalecki wasn’t told since he’s been busy with Walker, Texas Ranger, which has been given a second season.
