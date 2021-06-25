The Best Puppy Food Brands For Delicious Nutrition and Healthy Development

Everyone loves a new puppy; they bring so much joy to a household with their floppy ears, big paws, and milky smell. Plus, their big dewy eyes are sure to clutch at your heartstrings everyday. And don’t forget all the playtime you’ll be having with their new favorite toys. But the question most people have when they bring a new puppy home is what to feed them, especially when there are already older dogs at home. Can you feed them the same food? The answer is no, puppies need food with a higher protein and more vitamins and minerals than adult dogs. And depending on the overall growth and size of your new puppy, the food can vary in levels of protein. Check out our favorite brands for puppy food below.