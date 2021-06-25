Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

The Best Puppy Food Brands For Delicious Nutrition and Healthy Development

By Camille Hove
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone loves a new puppy; they bring so much joy to a household with their floppy ears, big paws, and milky smell. Plus, their big dewy eyes are sure to clutch at your heartstrings everyday. And don’t forget all the playtime you’ll be having with their new favorite toys. But the question most people have when they bring a new puppy home is what to feed them, especially when there are already older dogs at home. Can you feed them the same food? The answer is no, puppies need food with a higher protein and more vitamins and minerals than adult dogs. And depending on the overall growth and size of your new puppy, the food can vary in levels of protein. Check out our favorite brands for puppy food below.

spy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Healthy Food#Nutrition#Dog Food#Gluten Free Food#Merrick Dry Puppy Food#Ara#Fed#Canidae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Food & DrinksFood Navigator

Healthy Lifestyles Transform the Food and Beverage Landscape

There’s a transformation happening in food and beverage as Millennials and Gen Z consumers change the landscape of health and wellness in a world disrupted by COVID-19. Consumers are moving away from pharmaceutical products and looking towards food and beverage to support their healthy lifestyles. Currently, 37% of consumers say they are looking for functional benefits from their food and drinks, and by 2025, the global functional foods market size is projected to reach more than $275 billion. Even before COVID, the trend rose in 2019 with a +23% increase in the number of consumers looking for wellbeing functions from their food and drink.
EconomyDaily Iberian

Total Fit Nutrition gives customers a delicious boost

“All my customers are like family,” said Katie Douet, owner of Total Fit Nutrition. While we were interviewing for this story, a young mom and her daughter, still in arms and cranky from no nap, came into the store. Katie instantly recognized her, mentioned she hadn’t been in in a while, they’d missed her. Behind the counter, Morgan Latiolais began preparing the woman’s order.
Pet Servicesdogtime.com

The Best Puppy Supplies

When you bring home a new puppy, you better be prepared. There will be little puppy kisses and tiny wet noses; puppy breath and velvety ears will make you melt. But along with your new fuzzy friend, you'll get new responsibilities. One of those duties is to choose the right supplies for them. From toys and treats to leashes and collars, the possibilities seem endless, and a lot of it will come down to your personal preferences. However, there are a few things that simply aren't optional. That's where this list of the best puppy supplies will come in. Read on to discover our favorite puppy supplies.
Food & Drinksraccoonvalleyradio.com

Include Healthy Food Choices this Fourth of July Holiday

Holidays tend to bring gatherings and sometimes unhealthy food options for people to eat. ISU Extension Wellness and Nutrition Specialist Ann Parker suggests some healthier alternatives to help keep our calories in check this holiday weekend. She says grilling protein is a healthier option to prepare those kinds of foods, especially how you season them.
Food SafetyFosters Daily Democrat

Pam Stuppy: Learn to interpret food nutrition labels

A lot of information can be found on a food nutrition label that can help you to make decisions about food purchases. If your health is a priority, it can guide you toward better options for your food dollars. For many consumers, however, reading a food label can be confusing.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best food steamers for quick, easy and healthy meals

For quick, easy and healthy meals, it’s hard to beat steaming. Thanks to the gentle cooking process and the moist cooking environment, vegetables are able to retain more of their nutritional value, while meat and fish stay tender and juicy. Making fluffy, evenly cooked rice is easy too, and there’s no risk of the grains burning and sticking to the bottom of the pan.Traditionally, steamers have been inserts that go over a pan of boiling water, but there are now smart machines that can take care of all the timings for you so you can just set it and...
Pet Servicesdogsnaturallymagazine.com

Ingredient Splitting In The Pet Food Industry

The pet food industry wants to know what pet owners want in products. It’s why companies do regular surveys. But if you think this means they really care about you and your dog, think again. Once you learn about this sneaky trick, you’ll be looking even closer at your dog food labels for ingredient splitting.
PetsLas Vegas Herald

Daniel Miller Puppies R Us Discusses Having Healthy Puppies

If you are going to breed and sell puppies, either as a hobby or as a business, it is critical that they are happy, even-tempered, and most of all healthy. Otherwise, your reputation will suffer greatly. Learn what it takes to keep your puppies healthy, happy, and with a good temperament from puppy guru Daniel Miller Puppies R Us.
Nutritionpsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Healthy Food: The Gut-Brain Axis

Gut bacteria may act on the gut-brain axis to alter appetite control and brain function as part of the genesis of eating disorders. Depriving ourselves of real nutrients can have detrimental effects on our emotional, cognitive, and physical health. Food should not only nourish our bodies and help sharpen our...
PetsDiscover Mag

The 14 Best Dog Foods For Puppies

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Who doesn’t love puppies, right? They’re cute, bouncy, and cuddly, and they love to eat. There’s nothing more satisfying than watching your pup bounce over to their food bowl with a grin on their face, ready to chow down on the delicious...wait a minute…you bought the discount brand, didn’t you?
HealthMic

Are Organic Foods Really Better for You? Why All-Natural and Nutritional Are Not the Same

Organic foods are all the rage these days – appearing on food labels and menus as often as "antioxidant," "natural" and "gluten-free" – but there's a debate on whether organic is actually better for you. Part of the problem is that organic has become synonymous with nutritional, even though organic is referring to a production method, and nutrition is referring to the vitamins and substance of a food.
PetsPeninsula Daily News

Nutra Bites Reviews – Ultimate Pet Nutrition Cat Treats Food

Unfortunately, not all cat food is made equal, which is reflected in low-quality ingredients and inferior delivery methods. Most natural foods carry an abundant source of nutrients, nevertheless, choosing the right ones out of the bunch will support optimal health. When it comes to cat health, pet owners need to ensure that they get the proper amounts of vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. One company that challenges most standard cat food brands affirms that their formulas are as close to nature as possible, implying immense relief and joy for cats. Without any further delay, the purpose of this review is to shed light on the Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ Nutra Bites™.
PetsSunderland Echo

Whether you have a dog with a sensitive stomach, a puppy, an elder dog or a doggy on a diet, there’s a premium dog food to suit your canine companion. Here are the best dog foods around.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. The temptation to spoil your dog with all manner of treats (and sneaky bites of your own dinner) is always high - after all, every good boy deserves great dog food. But just as we watch our own nutrition, and our families, we also have to keep an eye on our dog’s diet, modulating it to match their age, activity levels, and (apologies) bowels.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Dining out can be healthy and delicious if you follow these 5 simple tips

FEATURE — Cameron Payne, owner of Twisted Noodle Café in St. George, is showing his community that dining out can include delicious healthy options. After working for the “Biggest Loser” reality show for eight years, Payne realized that St. George was a hub for active lifestyles, but there weren’t a lot of options for healthy eating.
Pet Servicesdogtime.com

The Best Puppy Teething Toys

As your puppy grows new teeth, they begin a painful development stage. Teething causes sore gums and a desire to chew, both of which can be treated with teething chew toys. Give your puppy some relief from the pain with a chew toy while providing fun playtime and encouraging healthy chewing habits. Instead of gnawing on your fingers or furniture, your puppy can learn to only chew on their toys, saving you hassles later on. Since the options for dog toys seem endless, we've compiled this list of the best teething toys for puppies. Read on to find the perfect teething toy for your pup.
NutritionDiscover Mag

Are Ultra-Processed Foods a Silent Killer?

Ask any nutritionist and they'll tell you that our health is a reflection of the lifestyle we lead and what we put on our plates. The food we eat not only satisfies our hunger. It also fuels our bodies with energy to carry on. In today’s fast-paced life, there's limited time to make elaborate home-cooked meals. It's no wonder that 80 percent of Americans' total calorie consumption is thought to come from store-bought foods and beverages. Many of these food items are considered ultra-processed, causing a growing rate of concern for human health among scientists.
Retailfranchising.com

Edible, Delicious Treat & Gift Destination, Signs Brand Central

Edible® has been an internationally recognized and beloved household brand for over 20 years. The brand helps people all over the world celebrate life’s most special moments with a gift or treat that is carefully crafted to ‘WOW’… for any occasion or just because. Specializing in fresh fruit gifts &...
Food & Drinksnosh.com

Barebells Introduces Plant-Based Protein Bars

“We are so excited to introduce a plant-based spin on our best-selling bars,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “With our new line, we have the opportunity to bring the best tasting protein bars on the market, now as a plant-based alternative, reaching a broader customer base as we expand internationally.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy