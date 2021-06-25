Let it grow

Boone County Conservation District (BCCD) was able to assist Omaha School District with completing a greenhouse. Utilizing funds from a one-time grant, BCCD was able to assist Omaha School in completing construction of the pad and building. Before this greenhouse construction, Omaha School didn’t have a structure or an FFA program. Completing this greenhouse will enhance scientific instruction and provide students with opportunities to learn agriculture techniques. In turn, Omaha School will provide BCCD with tomato plants for our Hungry for Tomatoes Project and native plant seedlings for pollinator gardens throughout the County.