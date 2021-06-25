Cancel
Knots Studio Adds a Soft Playful Twist to Cushions + Stools

By Caroline Williamson
Design Milk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv-based Knots Studio landed on our radar back in 2016 and now we’ve added their playful designs to the Design Milk Shop! Founded in 2013 by Neta Tesler, a graduate of the Textile Department at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, who was inspired by nautical aesthetics. After much experimentation, Tesler found a tying technique that led to her first collection of products. Now, Knots Studio crafts an array of floor cushions, decorative pillows, stools and benches, each woven or knotted using a stiff-foam filling and durable textiles. The wooden parts on the stools and cushion rings are handmade to complete the designs. It’s impossible to choose favorites, as there are 119 products available, but we narrowed down a handful we’d love to take home!

design-milk.com
