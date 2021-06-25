Knots Studio Adds a Soft Playful Twist to Cushions + Stools

Kitchen counter bars are becoming the dining room of the on-the-go American family. It is easy, convenient, and time-saving to serve breakfast or dinner on the kitchen counter bar, and it's a great way to catch up with the kids and the family while you cook. If your family is eating at the counter — or you simply enjoy entertaining guests in the kitchen — you'll need a set of counter-height bar stools. These are stools that fit conveniently underneath your kitchen counter bar and can provide hours of comfortable seating. The type you choose should depend on factors like comfort and balance, and if you have little ones, durability is really important, too. We researched many styles and brands of counter-height bar stools, and we think these are the best.