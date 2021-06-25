Three reasons why analysts view Google’s delayed cookie change as good news for ad tech stocks

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rallied by a whopping 35% since May 21st when the company announced its first stock split in nearly two decades. While a part of the rally was driven by a strong set of Q1 earnings and some positive developments related to the company’s proposed acquisition of chip designer ARM, the stock split is likely the biggest driver of the company’s rally. We saw similar trends for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) post their stock split announcements last year. Now, it’s looking very likely that we will see more high-profile stock splits this year, considering that the S&P 500 is up almost 90% from the lows of March 2020, with many large-cap names trading around their all-time highs. In our indicative theme of Stocks Poised For A Split, we’ve identified a group of over ten companies from the S&P 500 with a strong track record of revenue growth, with their stocks also trading at high dollar prices per share, potentially making them candidates for a stock split. Below is a bit more about some of the companies and why they’ve been outperforming.