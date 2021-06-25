Cancel
Three reasons why analysts view Google’s delayed cookie change as good news for ad tech stocks

By Megan Graham, @megancgraham
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle said Thursday it was pushing back its timeline to kill third-party tracking cookies, sending ad tech stocks flying. Though the change is still slated to happen in 2023, analysts say more time is a positive for players like The Trade Desk and Criteo.

