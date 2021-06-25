Cancel
Which Industrial Stocks Are Better Bets Compared To Johnson Controls?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe believe that there are other stocks in the industrials sector that are currently better valued than Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). Johnson Control’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 44x is much higher than levels of under 17x for Deere, and 15x for Northrop Grumman. Both of these stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Johnson Controls, while both of them have seen higher revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying DE and NOC vs. JCI. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than Johnson Controls Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Sector Peers DE, NOC has more details – parts of which are summarized below.

