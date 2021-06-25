Cancel
Huntsville, TX

Huntsville ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, DII by DCTF

By Josh Criswell
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28l2L2_0af7C9Ay00

In an annual summer tradition, the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preview magazine has hit store shelves — bringing with it ample ammunition for discussion.

At least in Huntsville, however, there likely won’t be much debate about the magazine’s high school football rankings.

DCTF has the Hornets ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, Division II heading into the fall, the program’s highest preseason ranking in recent memory. The team is coming off a pair of playoff wins and its first undefeated regular season since the 1980s, boasting a 32-7 record and seven postseason victories over the past three years.

Aledo, the three-time defending Class 5A, DII state champion, held the No. 1 spot in the preseason rankings. Region III rival Fort Bend Marshall came in at No. 2, followed by Lovejoy and Liberty Hill. Lubbock-Cooper, Ennis, Mansfield Timberview, Leander Rouse and Grapevine filled out the No. 6-10 slots.

Unsurprisingly, Huntsville also led DCTF's District 10 predictions. A&M Consolidated was picked to finish second, with Montgomery and Montgomery Lake Creek slated to take the league's final two playoff spots. Bryan Rudder came in at No. 5, followed by Lamar Consolidated and Fulshear. Montgomery quarterback Brock Bolfing was named the district’s Preseason Offensive MVP, with A&M Consolidated defensive end Jaden Thomas taking the top defensive honors.

Huntsville opens the 2021 season at home on August 27 against Houston Worthing.

Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
