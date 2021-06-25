Porch vs. Patio: What’s the Better Option?

As a resident of Northbrook, I am very disappointed to read that the board is considering selling the Grainger property for town houses. Why not poll the residents to find out what might be done here to make Northbrook more appealing to them and their families and draw in future residents? As a family we came up with so many options for the space which would be better suited to the community. Our family thought of a some great ideas, and as the property is 10 acres there is plenty of space for multiple developments which would appeal to all ages and different residential and visitor demographics. Here are some of our ideas: Indoor/outdoor family entertainment center (arcades, go carts, bounce houses, ball pits etc.), a Gymnastics training center, a food court or French market style eatery, Indoor Virtual Golf Center, Indoor rock climbing or ropes course, permanent band shell or theater in the park, virtual office/light warehouse space with access to day care center (as most people will be working in some kind of hybrid model-also good for local amazon or eBay sellers), and of course keep some of the land open for restoring local prairie.