Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien bids farewell to late-night with Jack Black, Homer Simpson

By Daniel Kreps
GreenwichTime
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O’Brien closed out his nearly 30-year run on late-night television Thursday with a farewell episode featuring guests Jack Black, Will Ferrell (virtually) and Homer Simpson. Black, who O’Brien requested be his final guest, came onstage with a cane and walking boot after rolling his ankle after actually hurting himself...

www.greenwichtime.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
TV Showsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Conan And Jack Black’s Guitar Battle (VIDEO)

This is an oldie but a goodie. With Conan’s show leaving network television for good (and eventually moving on to streaming) it’s good to look back and remember the good times on a late night night show that has been so essential to bringing rock and heavy music to network television over the years.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy