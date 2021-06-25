Cancel
MLB

Yankees News, 6/25: Taillon takes major step forward, Cashman on the trade prowl

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon, looking to string together another victory — thankfully, they did so in fashion. The Yankees have only lost two of their last nine games and plastered the Royals for eight runs in the win. However, the biggest positive on Thursday was starting pitcher Jamison Taillon, who lasted 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and just one earned run. This was undoubtedly his best game of the season, and considering he currently hosts a 5.18 ERA, this clear progression is worth writing home about.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

