Yankees News, 6/25: Taillon takes major step forward, Cashman on the trade prowl

Brian Cashman has seen enough of the Yankees to offer a frank assessment as their wildly inconsistent season nears the midpoint. “I know they urgently want to get on track, but I also know that we suck right now, as bad as you can be,” Cashman said Tuesday before the Yankees tried to snap a four-game losing streak against the Angels. “Trying to knock ourselves out of that is the effort, but until we get online and start playing high again, it’s gonna look bad. It plays bad and it stinks to high heavens. Right now, we gotta own that.