On paper, judging a cooking competition show sounds like one of the most exciting gigs you could possibly have. After all, who wouldn't want to spend the entire day eating scrumptious food without having to step foot in the kitchen? However, if you've ever watched an episode of "Chopped," you know that not every plate of food that makes its way to the judge's table is a five-star meal. In some cases, it's the contents of the mystery basket that make the dish hard to swallow — remember the episode when contestants had to work with river rat? Other times, it's a simple mistake like undercooked lentils that makes for a plate of food that is less than ideal.