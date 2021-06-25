Cancel
Environment

High risk of rip currents continues for the Outer Banks on Friday

islandfreepress.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high risk of rip currents continues again on Friday, June 25, for a large portion of the Outer Banks, per a recent update from the National Weather Service. A high risk of rip currents is in effect for all Outer Banks beaches north of Cape Point in Buxton, as well as for all beaches on Ocracoke Island, while a moderate risk of rip currents is in effect for southern Hatteras Island (Frisco and Hatteras village).

