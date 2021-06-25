High risk of rip currents continues for the Outer Banks on Friday

A high risk of rip currents continues again on Friday, June 25, for a large portion of the Outer Banks, per a recent update from the National Weather Service. A high risk of rip currents is in effect for all Outer Banks beaches north of Cape Point in Buxton, as well as for all beaches on Ocracoke Island, while a moderate risk of rip currents is in effect for southern Hatteras Island (Frisco and Hatteras village).