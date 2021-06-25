Cancel
NHL

Jets AHL coach Pascal Vincent joins Blue Jackets bench

By Sportsnet Staff
Sportsnet.ca
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent has been hired as an associate coach by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vincent joins the bench alongside newly-appointed head coach Brad Larsen on a three-year deal. The 49-year-old spent the past 10 years in the Winnipeg Jets organization, including the past five as...

www.sportsnet.ca
