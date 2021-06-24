Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MIX 108

Blatnik Bridge Inspection + Lane Closures Happen July 12

By Steve Tanko
Posted by 
MIX 108
MIX 108
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The summer road construction season is upon us. While we're probably all used to seeing orange cones and work zones during the warmer months here in the Twin Ports, it does seem like 2021 is especially busy. That's noticeably true when looking at the I-35 corridor, the bridges, and - of course - the Twin Ports Interchange (or Can of Worms) project - where drivers are in the middle of a multitude of multi-year road work that will be nice when its all done.

mix108.com

Comments / 0

MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#The Lanes#Traffic#Mndot
Related
Saint Louis County, MNPosted by
MIX 108

MNDOT To Begin Sealcoating Project On Northland Highways

Drivers on a variety of highways in the Northland will encounter work crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation as they begin a wide-spread pavement sealcoating project. Various locations across MNDOT's District 1 (the district that covers Duluth and the majority of St. Louis County) will be affected with staggering start dates - the earliest being Monday, July 12.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Morris Thomas Road Work Gets Underway

A pretty significant road project has begun along one of Duluth's arterial routes. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are reporting that the Morris Thomas Road-Highway 2 intersection project was scheduled to start as of July 6. The work will progress in two distinct phases, with the total project expected to wrap up at some point late this fall.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Brighton Beach In Duluth Will Be Closed Starting Next Week

Ahhh Brighton Beach one of my favorite places of all time in Duluth. When I lived in Lakeside I would go hang out there at least once a week either with the kids or by myself to just gaze off into the lake and relax. My dogs hate the water so I would usually leave them at home, but I would hug up on my favorite rock and chill out watching boats go by and watch tourists take pictures, skip rocks and feed the seagulls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy