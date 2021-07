We hit London's roads to find out how to hire an e-scooter, what it costs and what it's like on an open road with a 12.5mph top speed. By any standards, e-scooters are something of a contradiction. They are – by some measures – essentially a child’s rollabout, yet they can be powered up to be capable of startling speed. Vulnerable yet dangerous; silent but deadly; beloved by some but derided by many.