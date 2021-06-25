Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles' 'Supernatural' Spinoff: 'I'm Gutted'

By Jordan Moreau
seattlepi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Padalecki was blindsided about the announcement that his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles is developing a spinoff series about their characters’ parents. After news broke Thursday evening that Jensen and Danneel Ackles are working on a new spinoff titled “The Winchesters,” Padalecki took to Twitter to reveal that he’s had “no involvement whatsoever” in the show and a tweet by Ackles was the first he’d ever heard about it.

www.seattlepi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Danneel Ackles
Person
Samantha Smith
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
John
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spinoff#Tv News#Jarpad#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Over the Years

Picture-perfect family! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton love documenting their lives with son Augustus and daughter George via social media. The Supernatural alum met the One Tree Hill alum in 2009, thanks to his former costar Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles. The couple sent Morgan and Burton on a blind date, and their “relationship moved very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Spinoff Is Retconning A Big Part Of The Winchesters’ History

It’s something of an understatement to say that the reception to Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has been decidedly mixed. Beyond the dubious validity of the story even being told, it also requires a significant retcon to even exist. At the very beginning of the series John knew nothing...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Creator Says He’s Apologized To Jared Padalecki About The Prequel

The CW probably isn’t all that pleased with how the announcement of a Supernatural prequel series has been completely overshadowed by all the controversy surrounding it. Earlier this week, the network revealed The Winchesters, an SPN spinoff focusing on John and Mary Winchester, was in the works with Jensen Ackles on board as both executive producer and narrator. The unfortunate thing is that Ackles’ long-term co-star Jared Padalecki had no idea the prequel was happening, as he shared his “gutted” and “bummed” reaction to finding out about its existence on social media.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boys: All The New Season 3 Cast Members, Including Jensen Ackles

When Amazon Prime’s superhero drama The Boys returns for a highly anticipated Season 3, the titular misfits will have a handful of new Supes to worry about on top of Homelander and the other power-hungry members of The Seven. Jensen Ackles and his newfound beard will lead the crew of newcomers, who include some original characters not found in the satirical comic series by Garth Ennis. Executive producer Seth Rogan revealed last year that The Boys was granted a third season even before the Season 2 premiere, and since the series doubled down on the antics for its second season, I'm expecting an even more fantastically filthy Season 3.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares exciting news ahead of summer with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes couldn’t contain her joy with some major news which comes ahead of her summer with daughter Suri Cruise. The actress and mum-of-one took to Instagram to share the reveal along with a sneak peek at an article which made the announcement. Katie said she was so "excited" to...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy