Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles' 'Supernatural' Spinoff: 'I'm Gutted'

When Amazon Prime’s superhero drama The Boys returns for a highly anticipated Season 3, the titular misfits will have a handful of new Supes to worry about on top of Homelander and the other power-hungry members of The Seven. Jensen Ackles and his newfound beard will lead the crew of newcomers, who include some original characters not found in the satirical comic series by Garth Ennis. Executive producer Seth Rogan revealed last year that The Boys was granted a third season even before the Season 2 premiere, and since the series doubled down on the antics for its second season, I'm expecting an even more fantastically filthy Season 3.