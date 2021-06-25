California Water Use Threatens Biodiversity in the Long Term

The state of California contains more biodiversity than the rest of the U.S. and Canada put together, but that biodiversity has long been put at risk by human water use.﻿﻿. The diversion of water from the San Francisco Bay Delta, for example, is one of the forces famously driving the delta smelt to extinction.﻿﻿ Now, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this month shows another counterintuitive way in which human water use in California is putting its unique riverside woodlands at risk.﻿﻿