Study on kids' vegetable consumption, how to increase it

Birmingham Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], June 25 (ANI): It can be difficult to get kids to eat enough vegetables, but a new Penn State study found that simply adding more veggies to their plates resulted in children consuming more vegetables during the meal. The findings of the study were published in the journal...

State
Washington State
