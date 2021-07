Seven-time and reigning Formula 1 world driver's champion Lewis Hamilton has signed an extension with Mercedes AMG F1 that will keep him with the team through at least 2023. The greatest F1 driver of our time, probably all time, has committed to the team that has won the last seven driver's championships through at least the first two years of the new rule set that will be introduced after this season. The new cars will look and drive radically different, so this is a vote of confidence that Mercedes will remain the best team on the grid in this new landscape and a commitment to keep pushing into another era after so thoroughly dominating the recent turbo-hybrid era that began in 2014.