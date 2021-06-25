Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(Adds details, updates prices throughout)

June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, led by BlackBerry Ltd following quarterly results, but the index was set to post weekly gains.

* BlackBerry fell more than 4.7% in early trading, despite the Canadian security software supplier beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.35 points, or 0.25%, at 20,163.77.

* The index is set to rise 0.9% for the week.

* Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with technology the biggest drag.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% even as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1%.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 132 issues declined for a 1.42-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canaccord Genuity, which jumped 2.7%, and Hudbay Minerals , which rose 2.6%.

* BlackBerry’s 4.7% fall was the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Westport Fuel, down 3.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier and BlackBerry.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 36.97 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Ltd#Canada#Tsx#Blackberry Ltd#Canadian#S P#Tsx#Hudbay Minerals#Westport Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Posted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm

* Near-term trend for gold biased towards upside - analyst. * U.S. CPI data, Powell’s testimony in focus this week (Adds comments, updates prices) July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as a slightly stronger dollar and buoyant equities dimmed the safe-haven metal’s appeal, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB futures fall as U.S. Treasuries halt 8-day price rally

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell on Monday, as U.S. Treasuries halted an eight-day price rally during the weekend, while the yield on 10-year bonds was steady ahead of an auction for 20-year notes. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 152.21, with a trading volume of 9,212 lots, and the 10-year JGB yield was steady at 0.025%. Yields on longer-term notes were mixed, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose on Monday as Treasury yields stabilized after Friday's jump and China's central bank moved to boost liquidity, given concerns over slowing economic growth. Chinese shares advanced after the country's central bank cut the amount of money commercial lenders must set aside as reserves in an...
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:30...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares jump on recovery hopes, Yaskawa forecast

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose 2% on Monday, with cyclical stocks leading the rebound on renewed hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric jumped after raising its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei share average climbed 2.05% to 28,513.09 by 0159 GMT, while...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 12 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Monday as investors sought safety in defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate on lingering worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants was hampering a global economic recovery.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow down 0.46%, S&P off 0.25%, Nasdaq up 0.20%. July 12 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi gains while financials dent Saudi index

July 11 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market (.ADI) rose 0.4% in early trade on Sunday, supported by gains in International Holding (IHC) (IHC.AD), while the Saudi Arabian index came under pressure from declines in financial stocks. Conglomerate IHC rose 1.7%, having closed flat in the previous session after...
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

Bond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market's third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks End Volatile Week With Solid Gains

European stock markets leapt higher Friday following sharp losses a day earlier owing to fresh concerns over strong inflation. In midday trading in New York, the major markets were well into the black as well. "US banks are bouncing back ahead of the release next week of their Q2 earnings...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE climbs back above 7,100, GBP higher, Oil rallies

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 reclaimed much of Thursday’s losses to close back above 7,100 after briefly dropping below 7,000 in yesterday’s trading session. Travel stocks were trading higher after a number of them reported a surge in bookings since the UK government eased some travel restriction. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday announced that UK passengers would not have to self isolate when they return from ‘amber’ list countries, such as Spain, France or Italy. EasyJet (LON:EZJ) said it had seen bookings jump 400% since the announcement.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.30% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 1.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.98%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.91%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Materials, REITs and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.91%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were SunOpta Inc . (TSX:SOY), which rose...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, upbeat job data

July 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy stocks tracked stronger crude prices, while government data showed the nation added more jobs than expected in June. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.19 points,...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Extends Gains On Falling Stocks

Oil rose above $73 a barrel on Friday to pare a weekly loss after data showed a large drop in U.S. inventories last week. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose about 1 percent to $74.87 a barrel in European trade. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August settlement were up 1.2 percent at $73.83 after a 1 percent rise on Thursday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Ends On Strong Note On Upbeat Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a high note on Friday, buoyed by upbeat jobs data, and on positive cues from global markets. Materials, real estate, information technology, consumer discretionary, financial and industrial shares closed higher. Several stocks from energy sector too moved up sharply. The benchmark S&P/TSX...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Remains Firmly Up In Positive Territory On Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon, as strong jobs data and higher commodity prices outweigh concerns about the impact of rising coronavirus cases on global economic rebound. Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy created 231,000 jobs in June, above market expectations...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups some of weekly decline as jobs rebound

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.4% * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stock markets steadied globally and domestic data showed the economy adding jobs in June, with the loonie clawing back some of this week's decline. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. It follows losses in the two previous months. World stock markets rose after a steep decline the day before, which was driven by worries that the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy. Oil prices rose for a second day as data showed a draw in U.S. inventories but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude gained 1.4% to $73.99 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit its weakest level in 2-1/2 months at 1.2590. For the week, it was on track to decline 1.4%. The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases again at its July 14 meeting, encouraged by robust growth prospects, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said a spread of new COVID-19 variants was the top economic risk this year. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.1 basis points to 1.306%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Dow, S&P futures rise as banks, energy stocks rebound

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 9): The Dow and S&P 500 futures rose on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the indexes on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June. Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy