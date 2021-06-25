Cancel
Restaurants

Harold’s Chicken and Walnut Room’s Pot Pies Headline Sundays on State’s Food

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers have released information on the restaurants involved in Sundays on State, the city’s plan to pedestrianize the famous downtown drag. It’s a tight lineup featuring a food truck from Harold’s Chicken and the Walnut Room’s famous chicken pot pie. The Walnut Room, the famous restaurant inside Macy’s State Street...

chicago.eater.com
