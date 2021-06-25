Harold’s Chicken and Walnut Room’s Pot Pies Headline Sundays on State’s Food

Mediterranean pita (a.k.a. Mediterranean pie) has been called “the pizza of the Middle East,” not just for the different varieties available but also for its irresistible nature. At J’s Pitaria in South County, the staple delicacy is offered freshly baked four ways: stuffed with meat, cheese, potatoes, or spinach and cheese. And beginning this week, it can be purchased frozen as well. Recently, the restaurant also launched J’s Grill Basket (pictured at right), a grill-it-yourself cevapi kit for four that includes salad and dessert. The menu also includes Mediterranean appetizers, gyros, doners, salads, lahmacun, and desserts. Alas, J’s Pitaria is closed for company vacation until July 14, but after that time, customers may once again dine in or order online for pickup or delivery. 91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005.