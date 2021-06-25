Home Building Construction Times Accelerated in 2020

Critical equipment and parts break down when used in the construction industry all the time. The downtime from these broken machines not only impacts the contractor that relies on them, but it can also the whole construction project from being done on time and schedule. Securing replacement parts or equipment is done primarily through spreadsheets and personal relationships, which can be too slow given the urgency of the immediate delay. Luke Powers and Ben Preston are rectifying this archaic, relationship-driven process with their solution Gearflow. Gearflow is the premier, all-in-one-stop for contractors in need of equipment and parts. The Chicago-based startup has raised $3M in a seed round led by Watchfire Ventures, with Newark Venture Partners, Liquid2 Ventures, Path Ventures, Harvard Business School Angels and CNH participating as well.