Home Building Construction Times Accelerated in 2020
The 2020 Survey of Construction (SOC) from the Census Bureau shows that the average completion time of a single-family house is around 7.8 months, which usually includes a little over a month from authorization to start and another 6.8 months to finish the construction. Moreover, tt took around 10 days less in 2020 than in 2019, pausing the upward trend started in 2014. The time from authorization to completion varies across the nation and depends on the geographic location, and whether the house is built for sale or custom-built. The data make it clear that builders stepped up the pace of construction to meet rising demand in 2020. However, based on NAHB surveys, we expect this time to expand for 2021 completions given ongoing supply-chain issues.eyeonhousing.org