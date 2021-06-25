Minnesota House approves housing bill

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed a bill, authored by Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon, allowing local taxing authorities to expand access to affordable housing. Solomon said for every 100 people who need affordable housing in PA, only 42 people will get it. In counties like York and Monroe, only 28 people out of 100 will get the affordable housing they need while in Lancaster, only 19 people. House Bill 581 would give local authorities a menu of options to pass tax abatements or exemptions for the creation or improvements of affordable housing, for home ownership or rentals. Use of the abatements would be determined by local policymakers, and in some cases, offer various exemption schedules to tailor the tax relief to the needs and budgetary constraints they face. Solomon added that developers will be incentivized to build affordable housing across the state.