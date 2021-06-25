Cancel
Minnesota House approves housing bill

By Scott McClallen
southernminn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - The Minnesota House approved the housing budget on a vote of 72-59. The $125 million measure aims to fund a plethora of programs to create more affordable and stable housing. Included in the budget is an off-ramp to the eviction moratorium. Renters can only be evicted...

www.southernminn.com
Melissa Hortman
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Landlords#The Minnesota House#Dfl Brooklyn Park#Minnesotans#Minnesota Housing#Gop
