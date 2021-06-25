Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Durbin, Grassley Bill To Put Cameras In Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 15-7 to advance the bipartisan Cameras in the Courtroom Act , introduced by U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bipartisan bill would require the Supreme Court to permit television coverage of all open sessions of the Court, unless the Court decides, by a majority vote of the Justices,