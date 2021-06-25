Flood Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Missouri...Illinois Des Moines River at St Francisville affecting Lee and Clark Counties. Fox River at Wayland affecting Clark County. La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham.