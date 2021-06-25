UP Republican representatives say fuel tanker spill ‘will become more frequent’ without security of Line 5 pipeline

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday night, three Republican State Representatives issued a statement about Line 5 following a fuel tanker spill in Hancock Thursday morning. Representatives John Damoose, of the 107th House District (R-Harbor Springs), Beau LaFave, of the 108th District (R-Iron Mountain) and Greg Markkanen, of the 110th District (R-Hancock) criticized the Biden Administration’s review of the Line 5 pipeline plan, which has previously gained approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the state Legislature, and former Gov. Rick Snyder.