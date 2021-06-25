Fireworks Road Trip Ahead - Celebrate Long July 4 Weekend In Southwest Illinois

PEORIA - Randy Thomas, a 67-year-old truck driver, was riding through life without worry when an Illinois Department of Transportation physical stopped him on a dime. “For the DOT physical to drive a semi they came up with this new policy, every two years you have to have a stress test. Well I failed it. I didn’t even know I had trouble,” recalled Thomas. The Abingdon, Illinois native was surprised to learn he was suffering from coronary artery disease - the buildup of plaque Continue Reading