Harrison Ford Injured During Indiana Jones 5 Production, Disney Issues Statement

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford suffered an injury on the Indiana Jones 5 set. Shooting began this month on the highly-anticipated and still-untitled sequel in the United Kingdom, filming at Pinewood Studios and other locations. According to Deadline, the severity of Ford’s injury remains unknown at this time, but we do know that the injury was to the 78-year-old actor’s shoulder. Walt Disney Pictures released a statement saying, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

www.themainstreetmouse.com
