Italian man disgusted after his American fiance asks for pineapple on her pizza

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
(@carloandsarah/TikTok)

Pineapple as a pizza topping has long been a topic of fierce debate. Some people are all for it but seemingly the vast majority of people think it is an abomination.

Now this subject has been put firmly into focus thanks to a couple – one of which is American and one of which is Italian – who just can’t agree on the issue.

A TikTok shared by the couple @carloandsarah captioned ‘Telling my Italian fiance that I want pineapple on my pizza’ has been viewed more than 13 million times thanks to Carlo’s furious reaction.

In the clip, the pair are in a restaurant in Italy and Sarah starts out by telling Carlo: “You think if I asked for pineapple on the pizza, they’d give it to me?”

A look of disgust quickly forms on his face as he replies: “My love, if you do this I can’t continue to live here.”

Strong words, but Sarah explains to him that it is a common thing to do in the United States. Carlo knows this and even admits to liking pineapple on pizza himself but in Italy, it is not acceptable in the slightest.

“I tried it, it’s okay, it’s good but if somebody knows that you’re my fiancé and here you ask for pineapple, I can’t live here,” says Carlo in response.

Sarah responds by calling him “dramatic” which he claps back with “So dramatic? Pineapple on the pizza?”

It’s fair to say that a lot of people agreed with Carlo especially after the clip split viewers especially after it was shared on Twitter.

Pineapple on pizza is fine but anyone who has seen The Sopranos or Goodfellas knows that you can’t mess with Italians and their food – so maybe just keep it to yourself.

