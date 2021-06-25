The Witcher: Netflix Releases Teaser for WitcherCon Virtual Event

Tomorrow is the day Witcher fans have been waiting for, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red are teaming up for the first-ever WitcherCon. While we have to wait just a bit longer for the big event to begin, we thought it best to get you all prepped and ready for what you can expect from it, as there is likely to be reveals and behind the scenes details on not just season 2 of The Witcher but also looks at the franchise's other spinoffs and projects in the realms of Anime, gaming, comics, and more when WitcherCon kicks off on July 9th.