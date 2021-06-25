Cancel
The Witcher: Netflix Releases Teaser for WitcherCon Virtual Event

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, fans of The Witcher were treated to some lightning-quick teases for the upcoming second season of Netflix and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's adaptation focusing on a very empowered-looking Ciri (Freya Allan) and still-finding-his-destiny Geralt (Henry Cavill). But as appreciated as those were, fans were expecting a bit more during Geeked Week but we have a feeling that fans of both the series and video game adaptations will be feeling much better on July 9 when WitcherCon hits online. And now we have a teaser trailer previewing what fans can expect, from sneak preview footage and gameplay to conversations with the cast.

