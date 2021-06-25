Batman: The Long Halloween's Julie Nathanson on Gilda Dent & Secrets

The new look of this film is a refreshing change, and it works for this story. DC Universe Animated Original Movies has created forty-one films to date and now their forty-second Blu-ray has hit stores. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, as the name implies, is the first of two films that tells the story of a masked individual who is targeting victims in Gotham City. Written by Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman) and directed by Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) this Warner Bros. Animated feature has a different look and feel than many of its predecessors. The "vibe" is mysterious and extremely dark and by the end, you can't wait for next month for the conclusion.