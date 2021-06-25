Cancel
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Passport kick-off party happening this Saturday

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 16 days ago
–The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Committee, in partnership with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, is organizing the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Passport kick-off party this Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the new Atascadero Lake Park Zoo Garden.

This event is open to the public and is complimentary for Wine Festival Passport holders, $20 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers, and free for children under 18. Passports will be available for purchase at the gate.

Admission includes tastings by Ancient Peak Winery, MEA Wines, Wild Fields Brewhouse, Dead Oak Brewing, Tent City Beer Co., and Bristol’s Cider House as well as live music by Emily and the Hurricanes, a wine pull, and food by Big Pappas Wood Fired Pizza.

Passports can be purchased online or at the kick-off party for $75 and are valid until Dec. 31, 2021, so users have plenty of time to make full use of their passports. A passport provides access to complimentary tastings at eighteen wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, and one cidery. It also allows for complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants around town. Passports have an estimated value of over $500.

“We are looking forward to launching this new program on Saturday and celebrating with the Community at the Lake Park Zoo Garden,” says CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Josh Cross. “Then, starting on Sunday, I’ll be out on the wine and beer trail making full use of my passport!”

For further information regarding the passport program, visit www.atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce team at (805) 466-2044.

